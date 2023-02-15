The difficulty in sourcing reliable seasonal workers was the catalyst behind one Lockyer farmer switching from vegetable growing to cotton.
Third generation farmer Neil Schimke, who farms with his father Colin and brother Kyle, first trialled cotton on their farm situated on the outskirts of Gatton, three years ago.
"We had already stopped growing potatoes some 10 years ago, and concentrated on pumpkins, beans and corn, but found training and employing backpackers a major issue," he said.
"Back when my grandfather farmed here, he had a steady reliable seasonal workforce, who were locals and knew our farm.
"When he retired, so did they, as they were all of similar ages with many having worked here for 25 years."
In October last year, the Schimkes planted 125 hectares, which included 80ha of irrigated Sicot 748 solid row planted cotton, 20ha of single skip partially irrigated, and 25 ha of single skip dryland cotton.
It was all planted on a full moisture profile from rain and now irrigation is being used, due to the dry weather.
"Cotton was grown here 25 years ago, and with modern technology our water use per bale/megalitre is very efficient," Mr Schimke said.
He said the bonus in growing cotton was that they already owned a spray rig, and modified the planter they previously used for corn by replacing the plates.
"Our only expense was to buy a John Deere 7760 picker as there were no contractors available last year," he said
"We now keep the picker working by contracting to the other three growers in the valley," he said.
The upside to growing cotton is that they no longer need to reply on a seasonal workforce.
"My brother Kyle is in charge of the irrigation systems, Dad is the truck driver and delivers the bales to the Dalby gin, and I keep the planting and picking wheels turning," Mr Schimke said.
Picking is six weeks away and the crop is looking to return 12 bales/ha for the irrigated crop and the balance is on eight bales/ha.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.