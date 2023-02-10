MILLMERRAN operation Bellevue Dorpers enjoyed plenty of interest in its annual autumn ram sale, reaching a top of $4500.
Hosted on AuctionsPlus, the Curtis family offered 119 rams, of which 95 sold during the two-day online sale while several more sold after its completion to bring the clearance rate to 85 per cent at an average of $1740.
Producers from across the state and beyond took part in the auction driving plenty of competition.
However, topping the sale was the 71st ram in the catalogue, tag 210707, which was snapped up by Sally Leroux, Toowoomba, for $4500.
The 17-month-old was rated by the stud as a type five for head, structure, feet, colour and cover, while was rated a four for balance.
He also had a weaning weight of 4.2 and a post-weaning weight of 8.2 and a post-weaning eye muscle depth of 2.4.
Nutrien Toowoomba's Andrew Costello said the top seller was a standout of a very even draft of rams.
"I think the top seller had plenty of length, good muscle and early maturing traits," Mr Costello said.
"There was a lot to like about him that's for sure."
Leading the sale's volume buyers was Stent-Smith Pastoral Company, Emerald, which purchased 16 rams at an average of about $1500.
"Conditions have been a bit drier in some parts of the state but it was really pleasing to still see plenty of confidence in the sale," Mr Costello said.
"A few rams sold after the sale's conclusion and I think it would be fair to say that several more will sell in the coming days."
The Curtis family will now shift its focus to its annual on-property spring ram sale in September.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
