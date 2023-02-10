Queensland Country Life
Bellevue Dorper stud 's annual online sale attracts interest from across the state and beyond

By Billy Jupp
February 10 2023 - 8:00pm
The top selling ram of Bellevue Dorper studs annual online autumn sale. Picture: Bellevue Dorpers

MILLMERRAN operation Bellevue Dorpers enjoyed plenty of interest in its annual autumn ram sale, reaching a top of $4500.

