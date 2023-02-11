Queensland Country Life
CQU project to help take the war on weeds to the skies

By Newsroom
February 11 2023 - 7:00pm
Leading the project will be Dr Jahan Hassan, a specialist in consumer drone services and systems. Picture: Supplied

THE war on weeds could soon be fought from the sky thanks to a fresh round of federal government funding.

