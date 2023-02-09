Queensland Country Life
Home/News

ACA headquarters on the move

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
February 9 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Campdraft Association has announced it will be relocating to Toowoomba and the Roma complex will be offered at auction on March 22, 2023. Picture: Courtesy ACA.

The Australian Campdraft Association management committee has this week announced to its members and affiliated committees it has unanimously decided to relocate to Toowoomba and the Roma complex would be sold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.