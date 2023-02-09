The Australian Campdraft Association management committee has this week announced to its members and affiliated committees it has unanimously decided to relocate to Toowoomba and the Roma complex would be sold.
ACA president Rohan Marks said, as in all previous moves of the past, this move will accommodate the new dynamic which presents the ACA model.
Mr Marks said one of the biggest issues the ACA faces, is the recruitment and retention of staff.
"'Over the past 12 months, we've gone out to the market to recruit for several roles based in Roma," he said.
"Unfortunately, at times, this has attracted a singular application for a role."
He said the ACA's decision to recruit out of Toowoomba proved fruitful, with four new team members coming on board in February.
'It makes sense that the ACA office moves to Toowoomba, as there has been a considerable amount of employee consultation behind the scenes with all team members excited and positive about the move.
"Relocating is not a new venture for ACA, as it has moved locations several times since it's inception, from the dining room table of the late Ashley McKay and his wife Doris's home at Torres Park, Augathella, in 1972.
"As in all previous moves, our membership base were never consulted prior to the move, and we advised members after the decision once made.
"All of our due diligence and planning indicates to us that the move to Toowoomba, with it's capital growth forecast, will be commercially positive, and this means we will be able to pass the benefits onto members and committees."
He said the next step was to sell the Roma complex, and it's scheduled to go to auction on March 22, 2023.
"Roma is a vibrant town presenting opportunities for many industries, and we hope that following the sale, one of these industries can continue to enjoy the successes we have, operating out of the custom built complex."
Mr Marks said the year 2022 was a positive year for the ACA, with the release of its first custom, built, in-house event nominations platform; Campdraft One.
With a membership base of more than 6000 financial members, so far 61 per cent of event programs submitted to the ACA Office for approval, have opted to use the nominations platform.
"The uptake of Campdraft One by committees is something that has happened at a faster rate than we expected, but is a welcome surprise," Mr Marks said.
"But there is no doubt that such a great platform needs a great team behind it to drive it's roll out, and implementation.
"We have anticipated that the nationwide staffing shortage could impact this, as well as our wider business operations," Mr Marks said.
Passionate long term campdrafter, Evan Acton, Millungera Station, Julia Creek, is a former National Campdraft Association president, and ACA councillor, said he understands how some members may feel that by moving to Toowoomba, it will isolate those members not in south east Queensland.
"It is not our intention to isolate any member, irrespective of where they live, and we try to hold our annual general meetings at bigger events so members can attend," Mr Acton said.
"By locating to Toowoomba has its merits and opens opportunities to us, as attracting staff is an issue everywhere."
Mr Acton said all sport is costly, and the ACA has to remain viable.
"We have kept our membership as low as we can, for as long as possible," he said.
"At the same time inflation is rising and sporting association's are not immune to price increases, such as the hiring of suitable venues to hold events."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
