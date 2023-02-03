Friday's sale also attracted plenty of interest from north of the border in Queensland with volume buyers such as JCD Pastoral, Goondiwindi, purchasing three rams at an average of $3500 and two ewes at $1750 each, the Southern family, which purchased seven rams at an average of $3642, as well as two ewes at an average of $2750 and RD Pastoral, Richmond Downs, Roma, which purchased four rams at an average of $2875.