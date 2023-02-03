THE support of returning clients has helped drive Amarula Dorper and White Dorper stud to a $29,000 top at its 20th annual sale on Friday.
Hot and windy conditions failed to deter buyers from gathering at the Kirkby family's Gravesend property, Glenavon, in the hopes of taking home their share of the 115 Dorper and 48 White Dorper rams on offer.
At the fall of the hammer, all 163 rams were snapped up at an average of $3978 for a 100 per cent clearance of the draft, which was 20 rams bigger than last year's sale.
In a further breakdown of the catalogue, 115 Dorper rams sold at an average of $3730, while the 48 White Dorper rams offered arguably stole the show averaging $4572.
Auctioneers John Settree and Brad Wilson, Nutrien Studstock, had to wait until the 119th lot in the catalogue to knock down the day's top seller, which was the first of the White Dorpers offered, Amarula Slipper 201549.
A 22-month-old, type-five son of Nomuula Lowie 170275 and out of the Amarula 181207 ewe, the top seller was rated in the top 10 per cent for intramuscular fat as well as the top 30pc for post-weaning eye muscle depth and post-weaning fats.
Securing the winning bid was a partnership of Narelle and Kevin Spears, Dusty Downs White Dorper stud and Rob Edge, LEI Farming, both from Hermidale.
"We've been using Amarula's ewes and rams for a lot of years now and they have always done a good job for us," Dusty Downs stud principal Kevin Spears said.
"In fact, we have used this ram's sire Lowie has part of our AI programs and that sort of thing, so we know this line of genetics works really well for us.
"The thing we love the most is the consistency of the line, you always know what you are going to get, which is really nice."
"Last year, we put a few rams in the Cobar Dorper sale, all of which were from Amarula bloodlines, and we topped the sale with them, which goes to show that the lines are proving themselves."
Mr Spears said the top seller would waste little time getting to work once he arrives in Hermidale.
"As soon as he gets dropped off he will go with about 45 of our ewes that weren't included in our recent AI program before he goes off for collection," he said.
"We run a flock of about 150 breeders and he will eventually make up part of our breeding program as well as Rob's stud and commercial programs as well."
Topping the draft of Dorper rams and claiming the honour of being the sale's second-top-price was the 11th ram in the catalogue, Amarula Samu 208797 which was knocked down to returning buyers the Palmer family, Semi-Arid Ag and Spear Grass, Overnewton Station, Ivanhoe, for $16,000.
The 32-month-old, type five-son of Amarula Flynn 187779 and out of the 198031 ewe was rated in the top 10pc for birth weight and is expected to go into the family's stud herd.
The top seller was among seven rams knocked down to the Overnewton Station operation at an average of $7928, along with 25 ewes at an average of $1960.
At the fall of the hammer, 41 ewes sold at an average of $2048.
Also among the NSW-based volume buyers was RP and JM Rogers, Eurella Station, Ivanhoe, who purchased 21 Dorper rams at an average of $2547 and Girrawheen Pastoral Company, Girrawheen Station, Ivanhoe, which purchased eight rams at an average of $4562, as well as eight ewes at an average of $2406.
Friday's sale also attracted plenty of interest from north of the border in Queensland with volume buyers such as JCD Pastoral, Goondiwindi, purchasing three rams at an average of $3500 and two ewes at $1750 each, the Southern family, which purchased seven rams at an average of $3642, as well as two ewes at an average of $2750 and RD Pastoral, Richmond Downs, Roma, which purchased four rams at an average of $2875.
As well as the 33 registered bidders in attendance, many more followed the sale online via AuctionsPlus with lots going across the country.
Among the active buyers online was Kate Webber, Wondalli, Qld, who purchased 11 rams at an average of $3090, the Mannix family, Gumbooka Station, Bourke, which purchased six rams at an average of $4500 and Shane Carmichael, Morven, Qld, who purchased two rams at an average of $2500.
The Kirkby family continued its tradition of auctioning off a ram for charity with the $3500 proceeds from the 49th ram in this year's catalogue going to mental health awareness organisation This is a Conversation Starter (TIACS).
"We are really pleased with how this year's sale has gone because it was our goal to enlarge our offering to help suit our clients' needs," Amarula stud principal Justin Kirkby said.
"The average remained strong even with a bigger offering, which was pleasing, but it was also pleasing to know that our clients were able to pick up some quality rams and ewes, regardless of their budget.
"We are very grateful for the support of our returning buyers as well as the new buyers we welcomed this year.
"It's fair to say we are already looking forward to our 21st annual sale."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
