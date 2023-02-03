Queensland Country Life
Amaralua Dorper and White Dorper sale reaches $29,000 top | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 6:00pm
Buyers, Rob Edge, LEI Farming, Kevin and Narelle Spears, Dusty Downs, Hermidale, auctioneer John Settree and vendors Lorroi and Justin Kirkby, with the top-selling ram of Friday's sale. Picture by Billy Jupp

THE support of returning clients has helped drive Amarula Dorper and White Dorper stud to a $29,000 top at its 20th annual sale on Friday.

