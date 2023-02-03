The state government is due to deliver a new hospital for Tara next year but some locals and MPs say they don't know a thing about it.
Queensland Health is set to complete the redevelopment in the second half of 2024 as part of its $1.038 billion program to replace ageing rural and remote facilities.
Member for Warrego Ann Leahy asked state health minister Yvette D'Ath for details on the public consultation in parliament in October last year.
The minister advised a communications plan was being developed, however, there has been no information released.
Tara local Sophie Bougoure has launched a petition calling on the government to open the lines of communication.
"What I would like to see [is] respect for our community ... in relation to infrastructure changes and upgrades," Ms Bougoure said.
"I think that the medical board is obviously communicating with the hospital staff, but I don't believe there's been much community consultation at all."
One of her biggest concerns is around whether the redevelopment will include a nurses quarters upgrade and how many they will be able to accommodate.
"Getting staff out to regional and rural Queensland is hard enough as it is, especially if we don't have any accommodation for them," she said.
Ms Bougoure also wants to know if the plans allow for a population expansion in the future, and if there are plans to source much needed CT, MRI and ultrasound equipment.
While she feels Tara has been left waiting, she is still "very thankful" for being included in the health budget.
"We're very, very happy that they have done that. We want to make sure that we get a building or facility that is fit for purpose for our community," she said.
Ms Leahy said the petition, which she has begun circulating, was the first some locals had heard of the project.
"Business owners and community organisations want to know from the state Labor government what is proposed for their hospital," Ms Leahy said.
"I welcome re-development of the Tara hospital, however without good community consultation, opportunities will be missed to cater for the next 50 years of population growth in the Tara district."
According to Ms Leahy, there were also community concerns regarding what flood studies have been done.
A Queensland Health spokesperson said residents would know more once designs were finished.
"We are committed to ensuring residents have the necessary information to provide feedback on the redevelopment, which is why community consultation will begin once concept designs are finalised," they said.
They said they were working closely with Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service and Western Downs Regional Council on the design and location of the Tara Hospital, and were considering multiple environmental factors, including the risk of flooding.
The spokesperson confirmed the redevelopment "will not impede" the current operations of the existing facility.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.