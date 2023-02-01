Rural women are known for their many titles - farmer, wife, mother, book keeper, certified parts deliverer or chef extraordinaire - and Surat local Meg Rollinson has also added successful business owner to her list.
Running a cropping property with her husband Tom and being a mum to two boys under the age of three, Ms Rollinson already had her hands full before throwing a new business into the mix, starting her homewares company Daisie Mae at the end of 2020.
"My youngest was about six months old and I was probably looking for something to do," she said.
"I've always been a busy type of person, so just being at home and looking after a little baby and a toddler, I was itching to do something else."
Many a business idea has been born over a stubby at the pub, but unlike the majority, Daisie Mae did actually take off after a sewing lesson at Surat's New Royal Hotel.
"I had seen a gingham dress on Instagram, which I loved but it was quite expensive and I thought surely I can make that myself," Ms Rollinson said.
"There's a lady here in Surat who's quite a good sewer, so I contacted her and we met at the Surat pub, sewing machines in hand and she gave me a bit of a crash course.
"I'd done some sewing in grade eight when it was compulsory, but that was about it, so I really had no idea as to what I was doing but she showed me the ropes that day and I was able to make the dress.
"I also have a love for cushions, my husband Tom hates the amount that's on our bed, so I started to get into cushions because I could achieve them a bit quicker than a dress.
"Then I did a course which the CWA held at Glenmorgan for lampshade making, and it just went from there really."
An accountant by trade, Ms Rollinson certainly has a head for business, and along with Daisie Mae, she also does the books for her family's farming operation.
Combine that with running after her two boys, it could be said that she has become quite good at the art of juggling.
"It's certainly tricky, especially during harvest which was about eight weeks this year, having to juggle the book work and cooking meals for harvest, and that sort of thing. It certainly all adds up," she said.
"With having two kids, I can only do things during their lunch sleeps, which is about an hour-and-a-half to two hour window, so I've actually got two ladies in Surat that have been helping to do some of the sewing recently, which allowed me to work more on the social media side of things and packing the orders.
"There's a saying that if you give a busy person a job to do, they'll be the ones to get it done, which I relate to because I do feel that I work better under pressure and I was the same when I worked in accounting."
Daisie Mae first gained traction on Instagram, as customers fell in love with the handmade gingham and liberty print creations, which Ms Rollinson was soon packaging and posting to all corners of the country.
Before long, the items were being stocked in boutiques in a number of rural towns, such as Roma, Surat, Dalby, Dirranbandi, Charleville, and Cooma and Ganmain in New South Wales.
Ms Rollinson said she was grateful for all of the support she had received from both her local community and others who have backed her business from the beginning, in particular the rural women who make up the majority of her customer base.
"Where I post everything to, they're generally rural towns and onto stations and that sort of thing, so it's quite nice to know that all your bits and pieces are going that way," she said.
"It probably took me by surprise a little bit, by how popular things have been, and it has gotten a lot bigger than I thought.
"It's crazy, I could only sew a button on before my sewing lesson, so it's certainly gone well, that's for sure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.