Brangus cows and calves reach $2925/unit at first Gracemere sale for 2023

Updated January 27 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Pinkhills Pastoral, Stanage Bay sold red Brahman feeder steers topping at 392c/kg, weighing 400kg, to return $1570/hd. Picture supplied by Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock

The first sale for 2023 at the CQLX Gracemere saleyards was held on Wednesday (January 25), with combined agents yarding a total of 1684 head.

