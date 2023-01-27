The first sale for 2023 at the CQLX Gracemere saleyards was held on Wednesday (January 25), with combined agents yarding a total of 1684 head.
Cattle came from as far north as Bowen, south to Miriam Vale and all local areas in between.
In total, the 1684 head penned comprised of 830 steers, 584 heifers, 199 cows, 29 bulls and 42 cows and calves.
Highlights in the steer category included Pinkhills Pastoral, Stanage Bay which sold a run of red Brahman feeder steers, topping at 392c/kg in the 400-500kg steer category, weighing 400kg, to return $1570/hd.
Mostly local and the usual processors were all operating, as well as lot feeders and a good panel of restockers, who were strong on lighter pens of steers and heifers.
Yearling steers sold to 540c/kg, to average 412c/kg to 481c/kg to restockers, whilst medium weight steers sold to average 355c to 422c/kg.
Yearling heifers sold to restockers averaging 368 to 372c/kg and topping at 454c/kg.
Medium weight heifers averaged 333c to 354c/kg.
Feeder heifers sold to 392c/kg, to average 310c to 342c/kg, whilst heavy trade heifers made 331c/kg, and 339c/kg top.
Cows averaged from 246c to 256c/kg with heavy processor cows averaging 276c/kg and topping at 288c/kg.
Heavy bulls went to processors at a top of 309c/kg and average of 275c/kg.
Cows and calves sold from $1800 to $2950 per unit.
Glencoe Grazing, Miriam Vale sold droughtmaster steers for 336c/kg, weighing 486kg, to return $1633/hd.
KJ and JK Stanke, Dalma sold Droughtmaster steers for 378c/kg, weighing 400kg, to return $1512/hd
D Herden, Alton Downs sold Charbray steers for 438c/kg, weighing 349kg, to return $1531/hd.
J Linke, Goovigen sold a pen of Speckle Park steers for 438c/kg, weighing 342kg, to return $1498/hd.
Rockview Cattle Co, Bluff sold Charbray steers for 508c/kg, weighing 287kg, to return $1461/hd.
LF and VA Price, Moura sold Droughtmaster steers for 470c/kg, weighing 270kg, to return $1273/hd.
WE and SA Appleton, Clermont sold Charbray steers for 540c/kg, weighing 246kg, to return $1329/hd.
CitiFarm, Dingo sold Brahman steers for 536c/kg, weighing 197kg, to return $1060/hd.
D and K Mauger, Ambrose sold Brangus cross cows for 282c/kg, weighing 540kg, to return $1523/hd.
J Linke, Goovigen sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 320c/kg, weighing 477kg, to return $1528/hd.
KJ and JK Stanke, Dalma sold Charbray heifers for 342c/kg, weighing 456kg, to return $1560/hd.
J Linke, Goovigen sold a pen of Speckle Park heifers for 338c/kg, weighing 338kg, to return $1144/hd.
N Taylor, Nagoorin sold Brangus heifers for 438c/kg, weighing 251kg, to return $1100/hd.
Wildman Partnership, Gogango sold Brangus cows and calves for $2925/unit
J Wriede, Bororen sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2840/unit
The next Gracemere sale will be held on Wednesday February 1.
