Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland firearm licence wait times defended by police

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
January 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Those wanting to obtain a new firearm licence are waiting more than eight months on average. Picture by Brandon Long

Queensland police has defended its procedures following criticism over its lengthy licence waiting periods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.