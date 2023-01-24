Any day of the week there will be a line out the door of a little bakery in the coastal village of Moore Park Beach, north of Bundaberg.
The orderly queue is filled with pie lovers, keen to take a bite of some of the most Aussie flavoured creations you could wrap your laughing gear around.
Red wine kangaroo, dancing scallops, buffalo Bundy rum, prawn curry and the mind-blowing and popular red curry crocodile pie.
Lam Khong is the pie scientist behind the pastry wonders, and while he is passionate about them all, the croc pie has a special place in his heart as it was a creation inspired by love.
"We just started making different flavours as another option for people," he said.
"Then my wife, she lived in Darwin and she told me, 'husband, can you make a crocodile pie for me' so I did.
"The croc meat comes from Darwin, so I have to order and then I have to go pick it up after it flies in from Darwin at Bundy airport."
Mr Khong moved to Australia from Vietnam in 2014, a country with a rich history of French influenced pastry and baking techniques dating back to when the France occupied the region for 70 years from 1887.
He first started working for his family's Western Australian bakery, before moving to country Queensland with his wife Huyen Nguyen, to open their own dream business.
Since opening in 2021 the community has rallied behind the bakery and Mr Khong thanks the locals for helping him win the champion title of best gourmet pie in Australia for their dancing scallop pie, along with the best gourmet poultry pie for their creamy chicken pie and the best gourmet game pie in Australia for their red curry crocodile pie.
"People are loving them, I try a new thing and they try it," he said.
"Sometimes I will make one and the customers will say 'put a bit more of that in' so I learn from them as well.
"They support us and there is always a line out the door."
Mr Khong said there is still space on top of his pie hot box for more awards and he is still experimenting and pushing the pie boundaries.
"I really want to try a caramel rabbit pie," he said.
