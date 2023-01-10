About 140 agricultural educators from across Australia have gathered in Toowoomba this week for the annual NEAA conference.
Teachers and industry groups have been using USQ as the base for discussions about the future of teaching ag during the five day event.
Attendees have also had the opportunity to tour innovative farms on the Darling Downs.
Also read: Selfie sunflower crop a blooming success
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.