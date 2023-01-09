The festive period might be coming to a close but the campdraft season is about to fire up.
The Pittsworth and Tenterfield campdrafts will mark some of the first events for 2023.
The three day Pittsworth and District Charity Campdraft will commence on January 20 and has attracted large nominations with proceeds being gifted to the families of Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Mathew Arnold who sadly lost their lives in the line of duty at Wiembilla.
Cattle for this event have been donated by D and B Curr and family, Macquarie Wagyu, Harrow - Austrex Live Export and R and M Ashcroft.
Nestled on the New England Tablelands, NSW, the Tenterfield Campdraft Association will be holding their two day campdraft, from January 21 featuring the Mark Chorley Memorial Open Campdraft and the Noel and Joy Hudson Memorial Ladies.
They will be among two lead up events for competitors bound for the prestigious Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale in Tamworth, NSW from January 27 to February 5.
This year, the Classic sale catalogue features 653 horses and is regarded as the pinnacle sale in the performance horse industry attracting a national and international audience.
The Nutrien Classic Campdraft boasts over $200,000 in prize money.
Muttaburra's Ben Hall is the reigning champion, having won in both 2021 and 2022.
Mr Hall claimed the coveted campdraft last year on board Hunter View Conmaze from Ben and Cheri Stranger
It marked Mr Hall's third Classic draft win after walking away with $100,000 (the $50,000 Classic cheque and $50,000 One Stylish Pepto incentive) at the 2021 event riding Rathcool Dr Who.
He won the Classic in 2018 riding Secret Time (by One Time Royalty).
A little later in the year, the Tooloombilla Campdraft and Rodeo are planning their 50th anniversary on March 17-19.
Organising committee member and publicity officer Sophie Hartley is seeking public assistance to obtain any historical photos, results, stories or memorabilia that may assist with their celebrations.
"Over the years, the Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association have supported the Royal Flying Doctors Service and over half a million dollars has been raised for this worthy cause," she said.
"We also support the Queensland Ambulance Services at Injune and Mitchell and Life Flight."
Sophie Hartley can be contacted on (07) 4626 3611 and welcomes any feedback.
Meanwhile, the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) National Finals are to be hosted at Cloncurry from April 11 to 15, with large nominations expected.
Organisers of the Burke and Wills Campdraft have advised that they are planning to hold their annual event just before it on April 6 to 9.
The Gem of the West Winton Campdraft are planning their 25th Anniversary from April 28 to 30.
Expressions of interest for businesses wishing to hold a stall and catering and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.