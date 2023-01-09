Queensland Country Life
Pittsworth to kick off campdraft season honouring Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Mathew Arnold

By Robyn Paine
January 9 2023 - 11:00am
File photo from a Pittsworth draft. Picture: Jo Thieme

The festive period might be coming to a close but the campdraft season is about to fire up.

