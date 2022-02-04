Ben Hall goes back-to-back in Classic

Muttaburra's Ben Hall has made it back-to-back wins in the Nutrien Equine Classic Campdraft in Tamworth, beating out one of his other rides for the top title.

Mr Hall claimed the coveted campdraft at Tamworth, NSW, on Thursday night on board Hunter View Conmaze from Ben and Cheri Stranger for a score of 266, having notched up an 89 in the final.

He achieved the second highest score of 262 riding Lealukas Kitty from M and J Hoffman ahead of rider Will Durkin on Romanced and Joe Payne on Halls Supa Spin on 261 points.

Mac Shann finished in fifth on Hazel's Gift with a score of 260.

It marked Mr Hall's third Classic draft win after walking away with $100,000 (the $50,000 Classic cheque and $50,000 One Stylish Pepto incentive) at last year's event riding Rathcool Dr Who.

He won the Classic in 2018 riding Secret Time (by One Time Royalty).



