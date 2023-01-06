Queensland Country Life
Clermont garden a floral treasure trove

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
January 7 2023 - 9:00am
One of the gorgeous dahlias Anna Nicholson is cultivating in her Kilkummin district garden in central Queensland. Picture supplied.

Dahlias are not the first plant that comes to mind when one talks about gardening in the bush, but they're what you first see when you turn the corner into Anna and Gillham Nicholson's home at Glen Elgin, 40 minutes east of Clermont.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

