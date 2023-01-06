After a few wet, cool years, it looks as though La Nina's dominance as Australia's weather driver is weakening.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest update suggests La Nina hasn't left just yet, but the weather system is easing and average conditions should return in the next few weeks.
La Nina typically increases the chance of above-average rainfall and cooler temperatures for northern and eastern Australia during summer.
Parts of Queensland have welcomed the wet conditions and above average rainfall after years of drought, but the big wet has also caused multiple floods and issues with several crops.
Long-range forecasts from the BOM suggest that tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures will continue to warm with the possibility of an El Nino event next summer, but it is still too early to forecast exactly what will follow and neutral weather conditions, with average temperatures and rainfall, could also be what we are looking at next.
For Australia an El Nino weather system typically leads to drier and hotter conditions, and there is concern of drought returning for many in outback Queensland.
Jenny Gordon, El Kantara, Longreach, is an administrator of the Who Got The Rain Facebook group, and while she has been enjoying a green Christmas at home, she is worried about what the future holds.
"We are preparing for more dry conditions," she said.
"We always need that follow-up rain, that's the all important thing."
Queensland Country Life contacted the BOM for comment but they had no spokesperson available.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
