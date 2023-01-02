The grass is green, creeks are flowing and the cattle are happy as parts of regional Queensland celebrate a wet year.
Unofficial rainfall totals have been pouring in on the Who Got The Rain? (WGTR) Facebook group as the sun set on 2022.
While the wet year has made it tough for cane farmers and cotton and grain growers, the totals have put a smile on the dial of many of those living in western parts of the state.
Sheep farmer Helen Aspinall from Thailia, Blackall emptied 864 millimetres from her rain gauge over the last 12 months, the best rainfall she has witnessed in the region.
"It has been absolutely phenomenal, the grass is so green." she said.
"We have been here since the 1980's and we have never seen it like this, it has brought a real positivity with it and everyone at the cattle markets are smiling.
"There is a nice feeling in the outback."
Samantha and Eddie Campbell, Rosebud Station, Cloncurry, recorded 805mm of rainfall in 2022, well up on the 514.5mm recorded in 2021.
Ms Campbell said it was the first time in five years the station recorded rain every month.
"We've seen rain throughout the whole year which has been great," Ms Campbell said.
"It was so nice going into Christmas and New Year with green grass, running creeks and happy cattle.
"It is a beautiful way to start the new year."
Jenny Gordon, El Kantara, Longreach, is an administrator of the WGTR group celebrated a "cool and green" Christmas having received some of the highest rainfall totals in more than a decade with 890 mm transforming her 22,000 hectare property from dry to luscious.
"At the start of the year we were looking at feeding stock," she said.
"2022 has been a mega year, it's lush, it's green, it's beautiful, it's covered the whole property and we still have puddles on the ground from Boxing Day rain.
"Everything is growing."
Ms Gordon said it was important to remember that while many property owners have been celebrating their healthy rainfall totals, some still missed out and follow-up rain is vital.
"It has been an exceptional year, those that have been getting, have really been getting it, but some are missing out," she said.
"Follow-up rain is the all important thing and we have to be prepared for more dry.
"Now that is the thing that makes you sick in the gut, is if drought is coming."
Sheep grazier Louise Martin, Macfarlane, Tambo, received an above average rainfall of 624 mm but had not had any decent dam filling rain since November 2021, and is concerned about what 2023 will bring after battling through 10 years of drought.
"You see posts about how lush and green it's looking, but that is not the case here," she said.
"The dams are low and it's drying out and we haven't had the rain for the perennial grass growth that we need.
"We are hoping for a few decent rainfalls before the end of summer, we need a couple of good seasons for things to recover after the drought."
Official numbers for 2022 rainfall totals are currently being compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology and are expected to be announced later this week, but if contributors to the WGTR group are any indication, records could be challenged.
Scott Mollor recorded 780 mm for the year at Star Of Hope 120 kilometres west of Clermont, his highest total since 2012.
Colin Maynard, Middle Ridge, Toowoomba posted his lawn is starting to look a bit dry after a total of 1584.5 mm for the year.
Karen Brown at Rosedale in the Bundaberg region recorded 1463.5 mm for the 2022 year.
Cass Zahl, Silver Hills, Anakie posted she couldn't have asked for a better season with 918 mm for 2022.
Marlene Marsh at Atherton in the Tablelands region, recorded 4883 mm in 2022.
And Lachlan Davis at Kin Kin at the southern end of the state posted he had the wettest year on record.
"Our wettest year in Kin Kin since records began in 1909, total for 2022 was 2,935.7 mm," he said.
"We had nearly a dozen separate floods for 2022, but happy to report no stock losses or anyone hurt."
Parts of Queensland are currently receiving rain and BOM has forecast continued wet weather for January.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
