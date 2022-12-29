Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Cane crush runs long after boggy year

BM
By Brad Marsellos
December 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livio Marin can't recall a cane harvest running into January in his more than 20 years of farming. Picture: Brad Marsellos

It's been a long and tough cane harvest around Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.