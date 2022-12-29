It's been a long and tough cane harvest around Queensland.
Wet weather has been good for growing, but has made getting machinery on the ground to harvest a challenge.
Bundaberg's Livio Marin has been involved in cane for more than 20 years and can't remember when a season has run into the new year.
"I've never known the crush to go into the new year," Mr Marin said.
"Some of the older fellas say it has before, but not that I know of.
"We have had to use the half tracks on the machines all season."
A date for when the harvest will conclude has yet to be confirmed, but it is looking likely to be in the first few weeks of January, 2023.
Wayne Pitt is the owner of Pitt Harvesting, a second-generation harvesting contracting company in the Bundaberg region.
He also has never experienced cutting cane into January.
"I started when I was 16 years-old and I'm 51 now and I have never cut into January," Mr Pitt said.
"Dad said we might have cut into January in 1973, but this is the wettest year I have ever seen.
"I've been bogged more times this year, than I have been bogged in my entire career."
Mr Pitt also has also been using the tracks on harvesters instead of wheels for a majority of the season.
Wilmar Sugar in the Burderkin region has also announced their mills will continue to crush through the "Christmas holiday period" due to additional rainfall as long as their remains adequate supply, with just over 95 per cent of the forecast 8.2 million tonne crushed.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
