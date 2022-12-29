Queensland Country Life
Katie Williams launches Reba fashion line

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
December 29 2022 - 11:00am
Katie Williams with her friend Michaela Dodt at her pop-up shop at the Dalby ASH Sale where she got great feedback. Picture: Helen Walker

Instead of buying a horse at this year's annual Dalby ASH stock horse sale, 25-year-old Katie Williams attended the sale with one mission in mind - to launch her latest business venture.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.

