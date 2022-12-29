Instead of buying a horse at this year's annual Dalby ASH stock horse sale, 25-year-old Katie Williams attended the sale with one mission in mind - to launch her latest business venture.
Her shirt collection, Reba, has been on her bucket list since she was 11 years old, and it is now a reality.
Katie first started designing and making her own shirts as a little girl. By the time she was 18 she looked into how she could sell them.
"However that was put on the back burner," she said.
Fast forward seven years, now with a farm, commercial Droughtmaster cows and a partner, Ben Job, and the Reba Collection was born.
Her label is named after the family's Quarter Horse mare.
In 2019 Katie sourced a Chinese supplier.
"I made up my shirt designs, and got the supplier to fit to a broad range of sizes," she said.
"We did a lot of sampling and settled on one supplier to make all the shirts."
Katie really wanted to keep manufacturing in Australia, but soon found out that it would not be affordable.
But her supplier sources both the pure linen and pure cotton material from Australia.
"One of my main criteria was to have an affordable line of clothing," she said.
"He has established connections with Queensland Cotton."
The patterns are designed by Katie, who admits, she likes neutral tones.
"We do both women's and men's dress and work shirts, and make corduroy make up bags," she said.
"Someone gave me a piece of advice, that you only do one thing, do it well, and keep it affordable."
Her range arrived in September, and Dalby was her first experience in the face-to-face marketing world.
"They really were warmly received by everyone with lots of positive comments and it was good exposure," she said.
"We have sent shirts to every state in Australia and one to New Zealand.
"They are either work or play, and it's always nice knowing the products you are wearing will last the distance, be comfortable and not look too shabby when in action."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
