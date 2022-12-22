America's 'fairgrounds' could hold the key to maximising the potential of some of Queensland's under-utilised showgrounds.
That's what Western Downs farmer and council facilities planner Alison Mobbs found when she toured the US and Canada recently.
Local showgrounds can often sit unused between annual shows, so Ms Mobbs and council have been looking at if these rural assets can be better utilised by supporting agriculture and innovation as part of the WDRC showgrounds strategy.
Completing the Australian Rural Leadership Program and winning the inaugural John B Fairfax Innovation in Agriculture scholarship gave the Bell beef producer the background and funding needed to investigate.
She kicked off her tour by attending state fairs in Utah and Kansas before travelling to Canada's Outdoor Farm Show.
Ms Mobbs said the event, which is the largest outdoor farm show in eastern Canada, was unlike anything she had seen.
"I saw some magnificent examples of innovation and how their leadership brought together different innovators in industry and actually made extension to the ag sector on the ground," Ms Mobbs said.
Held at a 130ha site in Woodstock, Ontario, the show is owned and run by Glacier FarmMedia.
Seed companies plant corn variety trials onsite, drone companies contract the space to develop their data collection technology, universities use the area for research, and fertiliser and tractor companies can use the site to demonstrate their latest products.
Companies like Kubota use the fairgrounds year round, with their onsite sheds playing host to staff training days, product launches, and extension days where farmers can see a crop being harvested with new technology.
There was also a skid-steer driving paddock where people could test drive six different brands.
"They had so many different opportunities for real engagement. The boots on the ground farmers could all go in there and touch and feel and see everything," Ms Mobbs said.
From there, she made her way south to an international fairs and expos convention in Texas before capping off the trip at Oklahoma State Fair.
During her tour, Ms Mobbs was also taken aback by the sheer number of young people involved in agriculture and fairs.
She learnt about Future Farmers of America, which is a youth organisation that prepares members for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
It has 735,038 members in grades 7-12 across 8817 chapters and is heavily involved in all levels of fairs.
"I think that was really interesting. The strength of the youth movement in the ag sector over there was very evident," she said.
Back home, Ms Mobbs and council have just finished a round of engagement with the community, sourcing opinions on what residents' visions were for showgrounds in the future.
"We're looking at what sets each showground apart and what direction we should head in for council to then be able to consider: what's the investment opportunity here and how can we continue to operate showgrounds in a sustainable way for our ratepayers?
"The Dalby Showground certainly isn't under-utilised - it's one of the busiest places in the region, [but] some of the other showgrounds could do with some alternative or supportive activity to help make their operation more sustainable."
After reviewing Ms Mobbs' tour findings, John B Fairfax said it was a worthy endeavour.
"I think she has indicated just what can be learned from going and looking at others and ... has obviously got a great benefit from it," Mr Fairfax said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
