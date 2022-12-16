Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AgForce's Stephen Tully slams national sheep and goat eID rollout

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
December 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce sheep and wool board president Stephen Tully said the timeline was unrealistic. Picture: File

THE state's peak body for sheep and goat graziers has slammed the planned national rollout of new electronic identification for stock, labelling it "sheer stupidity".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.