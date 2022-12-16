THERE'S no doubt 2022 was one for the Queensland stud stock industry's record books as new benchmarks were set across a number of breeds.
A total of 43 bulls sold for $100,000 or more in Queensland this year, while many studs recorded new personal best top prices as well as new best sale averages and clearance rates.
As well as that, new record top prices were set for the Santa Gertrudis, Droughtmaster, Charolais, Senepol, Charbray and Brangus breeds during sales in Queensland this year.
As 2022 comes to a close, Queensland Country Life has taken a closer look at the top-20 highest priced bulls sold in the state this year.
Claiming top spot in Queensland this year was Moongool Revolution, which sold on behalf of the Price family, Moongool Charolais stud, Yuleba, to the Whitechurch family, 4 Ways Charolais stud, Inverell, NSW for $265,000.
The eye-watering sum set a new Australian Charolais record, which had only been set by Palgrove a matter of weeks before.
Long-time clients of Moongool, the Whitechurch family won the bidding war on the son of French import GDA Parfait.
Finishing second on the list for top selling bulls in the state this year was fellow breed record breaker Yarrawonga S316, which was sold by Yarrawonga Santa Gertrudis stud, Wallumbilla to RL Pastoral, Kyogle, NSW, for $250,000.
It may have been a cold, wet and windy day at Wallumbilla but it did not stop the Yarrawong stud's annual sale from scaling new heights to set a new Santa Gertrudis breed record back on September 21.
Much like Moongool, the result helped Yarrawonga claim a record that had already been broken earlier in the season.
"He has already been heavily utilised having been artificially inseminated to 80 females in the RL herd and has been naturally mated with another 40 females from Nioa," RL Pastoral's Sinnamon said.
"As well as that, we have also used him with another 50 embryos for Nioa and everything is going quite well so far."
The purchase of the new record breaker had added for meaning for Mr Sinnamon because the top seller at his sale, Riverina Roland Sanchez, was the first of four bulls to lay claim to the record this season after it was knocked down to a partnership of Nioa Pastoral, Allora, and Glen Wheatley, WA.
"Not long after that sale, the bull went into an AI centre to be collected and those straws went to WA," Mr Sinnamon said.
"He has also been mated with 40 cows and I retained a share myself to use as part of an IVF program, which has also been going well.
"I've been involved in the Santa Gertrudis breed all of my life and it has been so great to see the record be broken a few times this year.
"We're always striving to use and produce the best genetics possible and I look forward to seeing where the industry will go next year."
Breed records are not something uncommon for the Childs family of Glenlands Droughtmaster stud, Bouldercombe, and 2022 would once again see them return to the headlines.
For years, Glenlands had the distinction of the highest-price Droughtmaster bull, that was until this year's Droughtmaster National Sale when that long-standing record was eclipsed.
However, the stud did not have to wait long to reclaim the mantle as Glenlands Dampier became the new title holder, when he sold to long-time clients the Bode family, Percil Plains, McKinlay for $230,000.
Glenlands stud principal Darren Childs said the Bodes had often bought some of the operations best bulls, including this year's equal fourth-place highest seller Glenlands Daddy Cool for $220,000.
"The Bodes have been big supporters of ours for a long time and I know they had some big plans for both Dampier and Daddy Cool," Mr Childs said.
"You obviously don't set out to break records or anything like that, but it is nice when someone is prepared to invest in what your offering."
Reclaiming the record capped off a very successful year for the Childs family as they also sold the sixth-highest price bull of the year, Glenlands Dubbo, for $210,000 to Medway stud Bogantungan, the equal seventh place bull with Glenlands Diehard, which sold to Garthowan stud, Biggenden for $200,000 and equal 10th place bull at $180,000 for Glenlands Danger Zone, which also sold to the Bode family.
"It's very gratifying to know what we are offering is being sought after and successful within the industry," Mr Childs said.
"What's also pleasing is that the article we are offering is performing for our clients across a variety of different conditions and are meeting a variety of different market goals, which means they are commercially-relevant."
Sharing the mantle of equal fourth place at $220,00 with Glenlands Daddy Cool is Oasis A Long John, which had also experienced life as a record breaker.
Sold by the Geddes family of Oasis Droughtmaster stud, Dingo, to Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, during this year's Droughtmaster National Sale, the transaction broke a long-standing record held by Glenlands.
Oasis stud principal Adam Geddes said Long John and the equal-19th placed Oasis A Cliffy, which sold to Hamadra Droughtmasters, Bluff, had already been put to work.
"Rondel runs a big IVF and AI program and from what I have been told they have already collected a lot of straws from him," Mr Geddes said.
"As for Cliffy, he is currently out with the cows and doing a pretty good job from what I've heard.
"You don't expect those sorts of results, but to claim a record like that was really special and something I know my family will look back on for a long time."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
