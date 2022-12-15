Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling steers sell to 610c, average 542c at Dalby

December 15 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed quality yarding at Dalby

Cattle numbers at Dalby for the last sale for 2022 reduced to 1429 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.