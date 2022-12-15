Mixed quality yarding at Dalby

Cattle numbers at Dalby for the last sale for 2022 reduced to 1429 head.
A small consignment of 344 head from far western Queensland and 51 head from NSW were included in the lineup.
Overall quality was very mixed and also a large number of light weight bulls were penned.
Buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week. Most classes experienced good demand with only quality related price changes.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock sold to 610c and averaged 542c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range to restockers averaged 507c and made to 563c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 500c to average 455c, with a good sample in the same weight range returning to the paddock reaching 563c to average 471c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 466c to average 420c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock or background made to the occasional 524c with the largest numbers at 448c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 418c to 428c with sales to 460c/kg.
The occasional heavy steer to export processors made to 354c/kg. The best of the cows made to 295c/kg. A large number of light weight bulls to restockers averaged 451c and sold to 602c/kg.
The next sale for Dalby is on January 11.
