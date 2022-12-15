Mixed quality yarding at Dalby

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock sold to 610c and averaged 542c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range to restockers averaged 507c and made to 563c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 500c to average 455c, with a good sample in the same weight range returning to the paddock reaching 563c to average 471c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 466c to average 420c/kg.

