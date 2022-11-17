North Burnett locals are a little like Santa's elves.
Furiously creating handmade Christmas gifts, when they aren't dealing with harvesting citrus and herding cattle.
The hard work is all for a good cause, the makers are preparing for the volunteer-run Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop.
Lynette Vicary takes her annual holiday leave from the Mundubbera Bakery to organise the 10-day event - started four years ago in support of the drought impacted region.
And with the Mundubbera Shire Hall transformed into a Christmas shopping wonderland, the event has been an economic success.
"Last year we made $118,000, which is money for our farmers," Ms Vicary said.
"But our whole community benefits, we hold it in the hall, so the main street comes alive.
"It's about spreading the Christmas spirit."
The pop-up shop fills the hall with a variety of creations, as diverse as the makers.
Barbed wire sculptures, dog collars, jams, fudge and clothing all lined the shelves at last year's event.
Trina Vaughan from Eidsvold, is an agricultural contractor, has cattle, goats and makes soap under the name Little Cow & Co.
The "sustainable" soaps are made with milk from Ms Vaughan's goats and fat from her cattle.
Ms Vaughan has been involved with the Christmas shop since the start and feels it is extremely important, not just financial reasons, but also the mental well-being of locals.
"It really pulled us up in the dry, it was a bit of cash," Ms Vaughan said.
"It also allows us to get together, in the drought we felt so isolated and it gave us a chance to contribute to our households.
"It also helps get our products out there and seen by others."
Unearthing new talents and local products is another motivating factor for Ms Vicary.
Many creative farmers have been "discovered" at the pop-up market, as shoppers travel from places like the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane to buy-up for Christmas.
"Because of the Pop Up some makers have got so busy they have nothing to sell," Ms Vicary said.
"Like cattle farmer Trudie Payne with her hats, she's booked out for two years I think.
"It's great for them."
The Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop opens Thursday December, 1, at the Mundubbera Shire Hall and runs for 10 days.
On Friday December, 2, the shop will open into the evening for the Mundubbera Christmas in the Park event.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.