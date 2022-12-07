A heifer could be an unusual birthday present for a 12 year-old boy, but for Brock Dahtler from Monto "Bella" was the gift that kept giving.
"I always had an interest in cattle, and for my 12th birthday my mum bought me a heifer," he said.
"She was a stud Brangus heifer and it all grew from there.
"I was pretty happy to be honest, I've always loved black cattle."
The now 22-year-old has worked hard to grow his herd and currently has 25 females, and a bull on agistment at Mount Perry.
His passion for the breed is tinged with tragedy - when Mr Dahtler was 6-years-old, his father Patrick Dahtler died unexpectedly.
"I don't know if it's the reason I love black cattle, but he loved black cattle," he said.
"And I reckon he would be very proud."
Mr Dahlter and his four siblings were raised by his mother Glenda Dahtler after the loss of this father.
A boilermaker by trade, Mr Dahlter is working tirelessly to fund his obsession with the Brangus breed and this year he took out the Australian Brangus Cattle Association (ABCA) Burnham Youth Award.
The award was first instigated in 1998, by long-time Brangus breeders Bruce and Barbara Burnham.
The "quiet achiever" named the award winner for his "passion for the breed that can be seen in the show ring and in his stud paddock."
Mr Dahtler said he happy to be part of the award's rich history.
"I'm pretty happy to have my name on it," he said.
"There is a lot of people pretty high up in the Brangus society that are on it.
"Mum's pretty impressed."
Focused on work and building his Brangus Stud (Doc's Brangus) numbers, Mr Dahtler hopes to stay in the North Burnett and dreams of one day owning his own property.
"I'm going to keep breeding, increase my numbers and eventually buy a place," he said."
"Hopefully in this area.
"Monto is home."
ABCA Youth members under the age 25 are encouraged to apply for the annual Burnham Youth Award.
Winners receive a personal trophy, $1000 and have their name engraved on the perpetual trophy, they will also be offered judging and industry development opportunities.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.