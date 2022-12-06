Queensland Country Life
Isaac Regional Council grappling with salvinia weed at Clermont

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 6 2022 - 1:00pm
A section of Hood's Lagoon not yet treated by the mechanical aquatic harvester hired to manage the salvinia infestation. Pictures: Sally Gall

The Isaac Regional Council is grappling with a water weed at Clermont that's usually found in more coastal environments.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

