Emergency repairs underway after Bowen River bridge approaches washed away

Emergency work is being undertaken to reopen an old bridge across the Bowen River west of Collinsville, in the wake of floods that have washed away the approaches to the new high level bridge beside it.
Four days after the $4.6 million bridge was officially opened on November 26, locals watched as the new Ted Cunningham Bridge, designed to increase flood immunity in the region, was submerged by floodwaters surging downstream from an 80mm fall further up the catchment.
The fast-running water did what locals predicted and washed away one of the approaches on the Strathmore Road, which connects properties in the Leichhardt Range to Bowen and the Bruce Highway.
Clare Ringland is the publican at the heritage-listed Bowen River Hotel and said locals had warned that the design wouldn't last.
"Did they think throwing in a load of rocks, and loam from the paddock, as a connection to the bridge, with a six inch layer of cement, and bitumen over that, would hold," she asked. "The first flood, all gone."
Ms Ringland said she'd begun losing money as soon as the damage became apparent, with travellers cancelling accommodation, and she feared for Christmas party bookings made.
"I had to cancel my food order last Thursday, and my husband was stuck on the other side with a car and a trailer full of alcohol," she said.
They carried that across by hand, making use of a ladder.
"We're used to Mother Nature - the old bridge is down low and we expected to be cut off - but we were told the new bridge would fix this,"Ms Ringland said.
Burdekin MP Dale Last described the situation as an 'absolute debacle', saying from the video images he'd seen, the damage was substantial.
"There's clearly an issue in terms of flood resilience and it certainly needs to be a priority to repair - there are graziers with cattle to go out and supplies to get in," he said. "They can go via Mt Coolon but there are a lot of low level creek crossings that way too."
Ms Ringland described that road as 'a mess', saying it was a four-hour four-wheel-drive trip at present.
"This has come at the worst time of the year - this is the wet season so the river could come up again and we could quite easily be cut off for months," she said.
After announcing a temporary closure of the bridge on December 1, saying contractors who completed the bridge were on their way to assess the damage caused by a 'significant rain event', the Whitsunday Regional Council made arrangements for work to be undertaken from Monday to temporarily gain access to the old lower-level bridge.
In a social media post it said council would work to clear the deck of the old bridge from debris once access is gained, and install an approach to it using a gravel stockpile that had been ordered to be placed on-site.
"It is likely that the old bridge will have a reduced load limit once re-opened," the statement read. "It is expected that these works will take approximately three days and further news will follow on progress of this temporary solution."
The statement said the concrete abutment on the Collinsville side of the new bridge had been compromised and had excessive erosion underneath, meaning the abutment will need to be reinstated.
"The rest of the bridge appears to have its structural integrity intact, except for the approaches, which will require substantial re-work along with the abutment," it said.
"Council is currently working with the bridge contractor on suitable options in an effort to re-gain access to the new bridge as soon and as safe as possible.
"Further updates will be provided as information becomes available."
Mr Last said he'd been assured by the Whitsunday mayor that ratepayers would not foot the bill for repairs.
"Whose obligation it is, is something to resolve down the track," he said.
The Roads to Recovery project was instigated thanks to the poor condition of the existing bridge across the Bowen River.
The new 130m bridge had been opened to traffic since February and was given an expected lifespan of up to 100 years.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
