Financial concerns has lead to the cancellation of an annual field day held in Bundaberg.
Agrotrend has been hosted in the region for 46 years, but the last few events have run at a loss and "staff and stock shortages" are impacting businesses according to Grant Harrison, President, Bundaberg Field Day Society.
"After a tough three years and the ongoing impact of Covid we are not financially in a position to risk running the event at a loss," Mr Harrison said.
"We are not-for-profit and the ongoing impact of Covid on the local business and agricultural industry is evident.
"Rising fuel and other costs are making it more expensive for exhibitors to display."
Agrotrend has been the signature event for the Rotary Club of Bundaberg and attracts agricultural displays and exhibitions from around Queensland.
The cancellation of the 2023 event, does not mean the field day has come to a permanent end.
Organisers will reassess and explore funding options.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
