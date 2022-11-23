Queensland Country Life
Bundaberg's Agrotrend field day cancelled for 2023

By Brad Marsellos
November 23 2022 - 3:00pm
Agrotrend 2023 won't go ahead but could be back in 2024. Picture: Agrotrend

Financial concerns has lead to the cancellation of an annual field day held in Bundaberg.

