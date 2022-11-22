Country races are "where it's at" for fashion, with major prizes putting the cities to shame according to Bundaberg millinery Linda Ford.
Ms Ford creates artisan headpieces (don't call them fascinators) and hats for clients in Australia and internationally.
In recent years Mr Ford has noticed a boom in the Fashion on the Field events hosted by country race days.
"With all the country races, people are so into them now," Ms Ford said.
"I've been busier than for the Melbourne Cup."
The wearable art headpieces Ms Ford creates can take from a day to "a few weeks."
Clients are pushing the boundaries more and Ms Ford feels there has been a noticeable difference in couture in the country.
"Fashion has improved out of sight," Ms Ford said.
"People getting dressed up, it has become a real thing.
"And the country race fashion prizes are receiving such a lot of support, they are where it's at."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
