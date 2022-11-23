Queensland Country Life
Murray-Darling Basin Plan buyback shortfall puts SQ irrigators on alert

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
November 23 2022 - 1:00pm
Dirranbandi cotton grower Jonathan Burrell says his community has suffered more than enough from water buybacks. Picture: Supplied

Southern Queensland irrigators and community leaders are warning against any further water buybacks in the region, following news that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is poised to fall up to 315 gigalitres short of its water recovery target.

