Warwick livestock agent imprisoned

WARWICK livestock agent George Joseph McVeigh has been imprisoned after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, and one charge of assault with the intent to rape.
McVeigh was found guilty by a jury in the Warwick District Court on Monday.
Charges of rape and attempted rape were discharged after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
McVeigh was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, to be suspended after eight months served.
Convictions were recorded by Judge Craig Chowdhury.
