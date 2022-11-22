Queensland Country Life
Warwick livestock agent imprisoned

Updated November 23 2022 - 9:21am, first published 8:00am
George Joseph McVeigh was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended after eight months, by the Warwick District Court.

WARWICK livestock agent George Joseph McVeigh has been imprisoned after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, and one charge of assault with the intent to rape.

