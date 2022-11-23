Prices eased across most categories at the Roma store sale this week, despite a good quality yarding of 5715 head, highlighted by some highly-anticipated local lines which shone through in the heifer market.
Steers under 200kg reached a top of 600.2c/kg, 102c down from last week's sale, while those under 280kg were also down by 42c, with a top of 660.2c/kg
Easing by 28c, steers under 330kg saw a top of 642.2c/kg, while steers under 400kg fell by 66c, to a top of 558.2c/kg, and heavyweight feeder steers sold to a top of 502.2c/kg, down by 68c.
Heifers under 200kg made to a top of 602.2c/kg, down 52c on last week, while those under 280kg fell by 30c, selling for a top price of 580c/kg.
Heifers under 330kg increased by 10c, reaching a top of 580c/kg, while heifers under 400kg also rose to a top of 592.2c/kg, up 42c on last week, and heavy weight feeder heifers made to a top of 512.2c/kg, up by 38c.
Heavy bullocks sold to a top of 382.2c/kg, down by 33c, while heavy weight prime cows eased by 36c, topping at 320c/kg.
Cows and calves sold to a top price of $2750/unit, up $425 from last week.
The Flower family kicked off their annual run of weaners this week, selling 289 EU accredited heifers, averaging 335.29kg in weight, for an average price of 545.58c/kg, or $1829/head.
Their 133 Santa Gertrudis cross heifers, weighing an average of 334kg, sold for a top of 566.2c/kg and an average of 534c/kg, while the 85 Santa Gertrudis heifers made to 592.2c/kg, averaging 579.5c/kg, at an average weight of 330kg.
The 39 Brangus cross heifers, weighing 350kg on average, sold to 522.2c/kg, and the 32 Angus cross heifers reached a top of 554.2c/kg and an average of 535.2c/kg, weighing in at 333kg on average.
Casino grazier Geoff Yates purchased the majority of the offering, taking home 236 head to join his EU accredited commercial operation down south.
Mr Yates said he had been coming up to the Roma sale for several years in search of the quality heifers.
"The last two year's we've bought them and we're very happy with them," he said.
"We were looking for the type and quality, and just the number of them, especially where we are, you just can't find the numbers.
"They're just that hard to find, we can't get them anywhere down there, but these acclimatise back into our country, so it all works well."
Mr Yates said the black heifers he purchased would be joined to black bulls, while Santa heifers would go out with Charolais bulls.
The remaining pens, sold to a buyer at Bungunya, near Goondiwindi, were also bound for the joining paddock.
Vendor Cam Flower said he was pleased with the way the heifers sold, and was looking forward to seeing how the steers would go next week.
"No doubt the market is having a bit of an adjustment at the moment, and has been for the last few weeks, but I'm very happy with the sale," he said.
MAA agent Duncan Mcleod said that it was great to see repeat buyers, such as Mr Yates, coming back for the Flower's cattle each year.
"You want repeat buyers coming back because they're willing to pay the price for them whether the year's good or bad, that makes a big difference," he said.
"Cam keeps trying to keep make them better and better each year, which is great to see as well."
Also read: Reliable Eidsvold country for 800 breeders
Also read: Warwick livestock agent imprisoned
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.