Roma store sale sees market adjustment as prices ease across yarding

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 23 2022 - 2:00pm
Buyer Geoff Yates, Casino, vendor Cam Flower, Roma, and agent Sam Scott, MAA, with the Flower's annual heifer run. Picture: Clare Adcock

Prices eased across most categories at the Roma store sale this week, despite a good quality yarding of 5715 head, highlighted by some highly-anticipated local lines which shone through in the heifer market.

