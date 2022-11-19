It's the race meeting that stops south-west Queensland; the Royal on 99 Roma Cup was back and bigger than ever for 2022 and it certainly lived up to the hype on Saturday when thousands descended on the town for a massive weekend of ponies and partying.
One of the biggest events on the racing calendar, it kicked off on Friday night with the calcutta and continued with an action-packed day of racing, fashions and fun at Bassett Park on Saturday.
The highly-anticipated fashions on the field contest was a major highlight once again, with four categories, $7000 worth of prize money to be won and contestants entering from all over the state.
There was plenty of track action to keep the punters busy, with a bumper seven-race program running throughout the day.
While the civilised folk enjoyed the annual luncheon and champas under the marquee, the younger patrons were out getting rowdy trackside, before hitting the dancefloor in the afternoon.
