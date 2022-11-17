Queensland Country Life
YBPF cocktail night | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 17 2022 - 9:00pm
A few hundred of the beef industry's brightest young guns descended on Roma this week for the 2022 Young Beef Producers Forum, with the crowd enjoying a night at the saleyards for the cocktail evening on Thursday.

