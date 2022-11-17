A few hundred of the beef industry's brightest young guns descended on Roma this week for the 2022 Young Beef Producers Forum, with the crowd enjoying a night at the saleyards for the cocktail evening on Thursday.
The forum kicked off with a tour of the saleyards and some demonstrations on Thursday morning, before a run of engaging presentations into the afternoon.
Happy to let their hair down for a few hours, attendees enjoyed a few drinks, socialised with their peers and even hit the dancefloor once the formalities came to an end.
The group were also prepared to cough up the big bucks during the charity auction, raising an outstanding amount for LifeFlight.
Although there may be a few sore heads on Friday morning, the group will back up for a second day of presentations for a range of industry professionals.
