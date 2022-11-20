Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Good and bad news for pineapple lovers after 'wild' year

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 20 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pineapples take up to two years to be ready for harvesting, and weather stress can make the plant flower early. Picture: Brad Marsellos

There is good news and bad news for lovers of pineapples in the coming weeks, according to fourth-generation Glass House Mountains grower Sam Pike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.