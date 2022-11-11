Queensland Country Life
Western Queensland Spirit launch | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 12 2022 - 10:00am
A huge crowd headed down to the Mucka Pub for some special knock-off drinks this Friday, as Will Fellows and Michael McLaughlin of Western Queensland Spirit launched their new boutique alcohol line, created at their local distillery, from local ingredients.

