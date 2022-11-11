A huge crowd headed down to the Mucka Pub for some special knock-off drinks this Friday, as Will Fellows and Michael McLaughlin of Western Queensland Spirit launched their new boutique alcohol line, created at their local distillery, from local ingredients.
With buses running from Roma, attendees were free to taste all of the offerings, as the guys served tasting paddles, fresh gin and tonics, and some cool cocktails, all showcasing their new products.
It was the first chance for the public to purchase the range outside of the pre-release, including three different gins, a bottlebrush vodka and an orangecello.
Will and Michael are currently hard at work building a cellar door on their property, where they plan to welcome guests for tastings, events, and weekend outings.
