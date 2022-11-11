A commitment to animal welfare and outstanding customer service were two of the stand-out qualities that have helped Western Australia's Roebuck Export Depot manager Centaine Hussie be named the 2022 Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year.
Ms Hussie, known to all as Ceny, was announced as the winner at the LIVEXchange gala dinner that concluded the two-day conference in Darwin this week.
Dinner guests heard that Ms Hussie stood out as being a true leader within the industry and also for the strong potential she demonstrated to further develop.
Accepting her award, she acknowledged the support she'd received from throughout the industry, and thanked the Broome depot's owners for giving her the opportunity to manage the export depot and give her a lot of creative control.
"Animal welfare is absolutely paramount to me and I think if we get welfare right, our commercial values, they follow," she said. "I'm grateful to implement that daily."
She also praised her team, the clients who respond to her questioning about how their cattle were performing, and her fellow five finalists.
The dinner heard that 122 people had applied to undertake the livestock training program for 2023, more than two-thirds of them females.
Following Ms Hussie's award, Angus Adnam received the Ian McIvor Lifetime Achiever Award and was inducted into the live export industry's Hall of Fame.
