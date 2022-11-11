Queensland Country Life
Roebuck Export Depot manager Ceny Hussie is 2022 Young Live Export Achiever

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 11 2022 - 7:00pm
Young Livestock Achiever for 2022, Ceny Hussie, pictured with Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager, customer and business services Tom Breen. Picture: Sally Gall

A commitment to animal welfare and outstanding customer service were two of the stand-out qualities that have helped Western Australia's Roebuck Export Depot manager Centaine Hussie be named the 2022 Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year.

