Big jump in numbers at Emerald

In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 430c to average 418c, heavy steers 500-550kg coming under slaughter and feeder competition were too few to quote, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 458c to average 391c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 386c to average 361c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 378c to average 351c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 350c.