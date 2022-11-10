Big jump in numbers at Emerald

Numbers increased by a little over 800 to see 2140 cattle penned for Thursday's Emerald sale.
The market held generally firm to slightly cheaper in places, any major fluctuations were attributed to quality variations.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 430c to average 418c, heavy steers 500-550kg coming under slaughter and feeder competition were too few to quote, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 458c to average 391c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 386c to average 361c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 378c to average 351c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 350c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400- 500kg sold to 515c to average 444c, 350-400kg steers topped at 578c to average 503c, 280-350kg steers made as much as 638c to average 516c, weaner steers 200-280kg sold to 666c to average 531c, while light steers under 200kg were too few to quote.
Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 470c to average 394c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 512c to average 454c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 566c to average 454c, while light heifers under 200kg were too few to quote. A single pen of Brangus cross cows, medium frame, with calves about three to four months old made $2175.
Tony and Louise Prentice, Jamar, Emerald, sold Santa steers topping at 530c to weigh 378kg or $2006. Mark and Glenda Rowe, Buffel Park, Moranbah, sold Brahman steers to 550c to weigh 297kg or $1634. Will and Danni-Ann Hogan, Ranger Valley, Springsure, consigned Charolais cross steers making to 600c to weigh 312kg or $1873.
Robbie and Veronica Ryan, Bridgeflats, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster cross steers making to 614c and weighed 273kg to return $1681. Shane Goodwin, Malthoid, Capella, offered a line of Brahman heifers with the tops reaching 402c to weigh 446kg or $1796. Jason and Tina Kelly Dysart sold Brahman cows making to 364c to weigh 601kg or $2190.
The Marshall family, Nandowrie, Springsure, sold a draft of Brahman cross cows with the top rates getting to 365c to weigh 564kg and return $2060. Brad and Briony Comiskey, Barrinja, Yamala, sold Brangus cows making to 357c to weigh 564kg or $2014.
