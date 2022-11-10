Queensland Country Life
Santa steers 378kg make 530c/$2006 at Emerald

Updated November 11 2022 - 4:15pm, first published 10:00am
Big jump in numbers at Emerald

Numbers increased by a little over 800 to see 2140 cattle penned for Thursday's Emerald sale.

