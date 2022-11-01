AFTER five years in the chair, Anastasia Fanning has called time on her role as general manager of the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association.
In an email sent from ABBA president Wendy Cole to ABBA members obtained by the Queensland Country Life, Ms Fanning's decision was announced to breeders across the country.
"I am writing to inform you all that I have received a letter of resignation from Anastasia Fanning, who will be finishing her duties on November 28th," the email read.
Read Also:
"When speaking to Anastasia she explained to me that she had reached a point in her life that she needed to move forward to give more time to other aspects of it.
"I personally thanked Anastasia for her professionalism and loyalty for the past five years of employment and wished her well with her future endeavours.
"Anastasia was a great supporter of the Brahman breed and its members, and on a personal note, I will miss her friendship and support."
Tuesday's announcement comes after last month's annual Rockhampton Brahman Week sale, which exceeded expectations to gross a sale-record $13.094m and overall average $16,9843 with a sale top price of $200,000, achieved on two occasions.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.