A legal dispute looks to be brewing over renowned Angus bulls Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 after concerns surfaced from a breeder who had used those bulls in an artificial breeding program.
Queensland law firm Creevey Horrell principal, Dan Creevey, has confirmed the firm was acting on behalf of a Queensland commercial breeder on the early stages of a case.
Both ABS Australia and its processes in the collection of semen are at the centre of the investigation.
"Our client had some issues with Paratrooper semen, which included low pregnancy rates," Mr Creevey said.
"And we are trying to get to the bottom of the cause, so I have been engaged to investigate the source of the problem."
In a statement issued by the semen provider, ABS Australia's general manager Marcus Rees said an extensive review of both bulls was conducted after reports of lower than expected conception rates were identified in heifers and cows bred using semen from both bulls.
The report said fixed-time artificial insemination trials had been carried out using new semen stocks following the bulls' relocation and health testing.
ABS Australia said it had begun rolling out a semen replacement and goodwill program for its customers.
ABS said it would replace unused units of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 purchased in 2021.
"For customers that used units of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 collected from June to December last year, ABS Australia will provide you with new semen at no cost equal to 50 per cent of the value you paid for units of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 and used in your herd," ABS said in its statement.
The famous sire, Paratrooper, has been constantly in headlines since setting a record price in 2015 when he made $160,000 at the Millah Murrah stud's on-property sale at Bathurst.
His progeny have since gone on to break records, with one son making $280,000 in 2021.
Paratrooper has been the number one semen revenue bull for ABS Australia for the past two years.
Creevey Horrell is also the behind an unrelated challenge to halt the process of establishing a new peak grass-fed beef body, Cattle Australia, which is being led by Cattle Council.
