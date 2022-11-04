Queensland Country Life
Paratrooper and Queenslander low conception rates trigger investigation.

Hayley Warden
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, one of the bulls at the centre of a possible legal battle.

A legal dispute looks to be brewing over renowned Angus bulls Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 after concerns surfaced from a breeder who had used those bulls in an artificial breeding program.

