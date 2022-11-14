Clunie Range Queenslander not linked to bull semen investigation

ACM would like to clarify information published last week in an article titled "Paratrooper and Queenslander low conception rates trigger investigation".
The article noted Queensland law firm Creevey Horrell had launched an investigation into the processes of genetics agency ABS Australia and how those processes may have contributed to low conception rates.
The article, which ran across ACM's news sites and in print in Queensland Country Life, linked the bulls Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311 to the investigation.
Creevey Horrell principal Dan Creevey has since confirmed his firm's investigation does not include Clunie Range Queenslander Q311.
On a separate occasion, ABS Australia had run an investigation into its own processes which included Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Clunie Range Queenslander Q311, but this was unrelated to Creevey Horrell's action and ACM understands this investigation has been successfully closed.
ACM apologises for any confusion this may have caused.
Clunie Range stud principal Brett Guest said it was unfortunate that a sire as successful as Queenslander Q311 had been wrongly linked to the new investigation.
"Queenslander was described by ABS as a must-have sire option for any breeding program and clients who have used the bull have been raving about the thickness and presence his progeny express," Mr Guest said.
ABS Australia has not responded to requests for comment.
