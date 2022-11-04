Queensland Country Life
US farmers win right to export apples to Aus, industry concerned

By Brandon Long
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Australian supermarkets could soon stock American apples. Picture Brandon Long

Aussie apple growers could soon be competing against US farmers after the Australian agriculture department recently greenlit the importation of the fruit.

