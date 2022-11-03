Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charleville's Alan MacDonald recreates inaugural Qantas flight for centenary

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan MacDonald, inset, and his Cessna 185 refuelling at Winton airport this week.

While a Qantas Bombardier Q400 turboprop loaded with special guests this week made the official 928 kilometre journey between Charleville and Cloncurry to mark the centenary of the airline's first commercial flight, one western Queensland pilot quietly re-enacted the exact route taken by Hudson Fysh 100 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.