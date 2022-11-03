The outback community of Toompine has many reasons to celebrate this week, with the reopening of the Toompine South Western Hotel on Tuesday coinciding with the announcement of a grant to facilitate a "life-changing" water supply to the region.
The historic pub, established in 1893, reopened its doors for Melbourne Cup festivities following major restorations to preserve the iconic watering hole, which is now the standalone feature of the former frontier opal town, earning the tagline of "the pub with no town."
Publican Lauren Bond, who runs the South Western Hotel with her husband Sean and parents Stuart and Kate Bowen, said that Melbourne Cup day was the perfect time to welcome back the locals, complete with cold beers and yabby races.
"We've had a bit of a run of bad luck having to close because of COVID not long after we took over the pub, then staff shortages, flooding in the region and some minor restoration work we had planned while we were closed blowing out to a major project," Ms Bond said.
"With this bore news coming today we feeling like we've got to be the luckiest place in Queensland to watch the Cup or back a winner in our own yabby races."
CEO of Quilpie Shire Council Justin Hancock credited the family for restoring not only the building, but also community spirit.
"There's no town in Toompine but there are a lot of people on land surrounding the pub, and it's only 75 km from Quilpie, so it gives the region another social outlet and a stop off point for the thousands of tourists who frequent our regions every year," Mr Hancock said.
"I think the celebrations tomorrow will be even bigger now there's a new water source locked in, it's really going to help Stuart and Kate continue offering more for locals and tourists from the pub and providing infrastructure that will benefit the whole community with the reliable supply of water."
The new bore will provide a reliable water source for the community, in place of the current pipes and bore which were struck back in 1918.
"Water is the lifeblood of any outback community, and none more so than those set in our arid environment," Mr Hancock said.
"Council worked with local community groups and stakeholders such as the hotel and local pastoralists in securing the Building our Regions Round 6 grant for the new bore and we're thrilled that the application was a success."
Ms Bond agreed, saying that the installation of the new bore would have a huge impact, not only on their business, but the entire district.
"We have actually run out of water before when the water was used faster than it could flow from the failing old bore, so this new bore will be life-changing," Ms Bond said.
"People come for our cold beers but the water flowing will mean tourists will be able to stop and stay here, and enjoy more of what's on offer in the region."
Other benefits of the Toompine Town Bore Replacement include support for the community recreation grounds, where regular events are held by both the polocrosse and gun clubs, as well as drought resilience and access to water for livestock in the local area.
The project, which is hoped to be completed by May 2023, is expected to cost just over $780,000, and was funded by the Queensland Government's Building Better Regions grants, as well as contributions from Council and Toompine landholders.
