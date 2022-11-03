Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Toompine breaks the drought with pub re-opening and new bore announcement

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Wendleborn, Quilpie, and Catherine Edwards, Pinkenetta Station, enjoying the Melbourne Cup festivities at the South Western Hotel. Picture: Pete Murray

The outback community of Toompine has many reasons to celebrate this week, with the reopening of the Toompine South Western Hotel on Tuesday coinciding with the announcement of a grant to facilitate a "life-changing" water supply to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.