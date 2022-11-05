Queensland Country Life
Beefmaster Breeders Australia to host open day at Old Corry, Capella on November 19

By Newsroom
November 5 2022 - 9:00pm
The Donaldson and Haviland families will display their Beefmaster cattle at an open day on November 19. Picture: Supplied

THE Beefmaster breed will be on display during an open day at Capella on November 19.

