THE Beefmaster breed will be on display during an open day at Capella on November 19.
Hosted by the Donaldson and Haviland families, who began breeding Beefmasters six years ago, the event will allow producers a chance to take in 35 of the best cattle the breed has to offer.
Originating in the southern states of America in the 1930's, the breed has steadily grown in popularity in Australia over the years.
Open day organiser Will Haviland said it was the "six essentials of beef production": fertility, milk production, temperament, hardiness, conformation and weight, that lead to BBA co-founders - his family and the Donaldson family towards the breed back in 2018.
"We're in the beef industry because of a love of the bush, our cattle and the secure lifestyle it offers us. To sustain our passions, we need cattle that perform and look good. The essentials that were described 90 odd years ago by founder Tom Lasseter are still the same today," Mr Haviland said.
"After looking at beefmasters in the flesh, we realised our cow base could be further improved
"Especially in the structure, fertility and milking traits. Maximising fertility is one of the biggest profit drivers in any animal production system.
"Beefies, as they are known, have excellent pregnancy data and our first cross yearling heifers returned 97 per cent positive test at 13 months. The other big driver in a productive breeder herd is weaning rates and weights.
"Milking shorthorn made up the original composition and a heavily focussed selection for high-milking maternal females has seen the breed stand out."
Fellow open day organiser and BBA co-founder Brenton Donaldson said both families were pleased with where the breed was taking them.
"The clean lines underneath on a free moving frame makes for a very functional and productive cow," he said.
"Beefmasters in the U.S. have strong foundations in the tougher Southern states and they're gaining further market share as more producers recognise the maternal attributes.
"We believe it's the balance between phenotype and performance that sets Beefmasters apart.
"Beefmasters have been performance driven since inception and that long history of selection for weight gain has given them real economic advantages, both in pasture and feed yard situations."
A barbecue lunch will also be on offer during the open day at Old Corry, 1916 Corry Road, Capella, and the families will field any questions about the breed.
For more information visit Beefmaster Breeders Australia Facebook page.
