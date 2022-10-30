My trip to Brisbane last weekend was tempered with my children keeping count of cars wrecked on the side of the road (there were 5 of them).
My littlies speculated on how many people must have died and what may have caused the accident, only to be interrupted by the beeping of our Landcruiser's stability control alarm sounding its concern as the surface of the 'national highway' threw our car around so hard it disengaged.
As Goondiwindi residents we consider the Gore Highway part of our 'street'. It literally begins a few hundred metres from our home and it's our community's main artery.
The highway that connects us (and the millions of other drivers who pass through) to Toowoomba, Brisbane and the bevy of other highways that link us all together.
It's the road that our local mums use to get their kids to and from boarding school, and the road medi-trans uses to get our elderly and unwell residents to-and-from their hospital and specialist care.
It's the road my family uses every week to access our business in Toowoomba. And it's also the cause of unadulterated fear for all of us.
The road is damaged to a point of absolutely concerning magnitude.
We often find ourselves chatting about how lucky we are that more people haven't been killed, not by reckless driving but because the road is not fit for purpose, it is not safe.
And there is no amount of exceptional driving skills or lowered speed limits that are enough to contend with entire sections of road that have crumbled, flood ways in a state of irretrievable damage and a failure to improve the road to meet the demand increase that it has seen in the last 30 years since replacing the Cunningham Highway as the national highway's main route between Goondiwindi and Brisbane.
The Gore Highway is the busiest heavy vehicle transport corridor between Queensland and the southern states, meaning it is essential for the nations transport and logistics purposes, which is why it's unacceptable that there is not an overtaking lane between Pittsworth and Goondiwindi, some 184 kilometres of the highway's total 197 kilometres.
The risks that poses on a narrow, two lane highway are pretty self-evident, particularly on a road heavily overburdened with the trucks, that are our crucial backbone, and Australian travellers trying to see their own country (many of whom have never driven a country highway before setting off).
It's not shocking that we see countless accidents because no one can pass safely.
I've pulled over with sweaty palms and a pounding heart on occasion myself, once after witnessing a dog trailer bounce so hard in a hole that it landed clear in the oncoming lane, barely missing the car in front of me.
I've watched countless drivers attempt to pass on a 30km graduated bend only to discover what they thought was a clear gap was actually a misnomer.
As I said earlier, there is only so much that good, experienced, safe and sensible driving can get you on a road that is not fit for purpose and for use by all drivers, not just the 'special ones' who know it inside out and back to front.
Not to mention that if we all had a $1 for every time we were asked "is the Gore open?" we probably would have covered the cost of the bridges and upgrades needed to actually keep it open.
But instead, every time there's a decent shower of rain the road is closed and the patchwork bandaids applied after the last rain event are washed away and the same systematic patch and rain cycle goes around again.
I'd love to invite all our state and federal politicians and departmentals from Regions, Roads and Infrastructure Departments to visit and look at what we are dealing with.
No cheating though; we'll have you for lunch, as long as you drive out from Toowoomba in a Corolla to sample the issue firsthand.
When you get here, we'll let you book a jet back - wouldn't want to risk your life twice.
But mostly we want it on the record that there is blood on the hands of said bureaucrats for each person who is maimed or who dies on that road because of the neglect of countless governments who have failed to address this problem and have outright ignored the cries for help from the councils and residents along the Gore who have been begging for action for decades.
Don't ever say we didn't tell you so.
- Bess O'Connor, Goondiwindi
