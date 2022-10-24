Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rockhampton Ring Road project delayed indefinitely due to $700m cost blowout

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new 250-metre bridge crossing of the Fitzroy River would be constructed for the Rockhampton Ring Road project. Artisit impression supplied by TMR

A $700 million cost blowout has halted a key Central Queensland road infrastructure project from going ahead this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.