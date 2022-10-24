Kirchberg Poultry Farms offered walk-in, walk-out

KIRCHBERG Poultry Farms is an established operation at Rathdowney with a contracted production of more than 1.9 million birds a year.
Owned and operated by the Coaster-Garton family since 2000, Kirchberg covers 137 hectares (339 acres) on two titles.
Kirchberg features eight efficient poultry sheds.
The grow-out contract is for 312,000 birds, delivering 6.1 batches a year, or 1.9m-plus birds annually.
The farm is located 30km from Beaudesert, 29km from Ingham's hatchery and 90km from Ingham's processing facility.
The property also has about 47ha of dryland farming, which is used to grow crops and forage. There is also 82ha used to run cattle.
The poultry operation is supported by 360 tonnes of grain silo storage and a 120kW solar system with six 150kVA diesel backup generators.
The balance of the property has been developed for cattle with both improved pastures and an oats crop.
Kirchberg features a 1km frontage to the Logan River and has associated water licences. Additional water is supplied by three bores.
Other infrastructure includes two well-appointed homesteads, machinery sheds and cattle yards.
The property has been progressively improved with new infrastructure and the adoption of energy efficient technologies.
Existing growing sheds were retrofitted with fans, heaters and control systems and two new growing sheds were constructed in 2021.
Kirchberg Poultry Farms is being sold on a walk-in, walk-out basis through an expression of interest process, closing on November 23.
Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, Colliers Agribusiness.
