Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inland Australia on the alert as conditions ripe for pimelea poisoning

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell cattle producers Rob Cornish, Bim Struss and Ken Syme inspecting immature pimelea plants during the field day at Begonia. Picture: Sally Gall

The scene of cattle producers packed shoulder to shoulder in a community hall in south west Queensland has highlighted the growing fear that seasonal conditions are creating a 'perfect storm' for pimelea poisoning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.