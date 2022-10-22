Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock top at 766c at Dalby

Dalby yarding country's largest

Numbers at Dalby almost doubled the previous week's level to the highest in the nation this week to 5075 head. Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 692 head from far western Queensland and 503 from NSW.

