Dalby yarding country's largest

Numbers at Dalby almost doubled the previous week's level to the highest in the nation this week to 5075 head. Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 692 head from far western Queensland and 503 from NSW.
The large panel of export buyers in attendance included southern export processors and all were operating. The regular line-up of trade and feeder plus restockers buyers were also active in the market.
Light weight yearling steers heifers returning to the paddock averaged 16c to 30c/kg better. Yearling steers to feed averaged 4c to 7c/kg dearer. Yearling heifers to feed experienced strong support for the quality. Heavy steers and bullocks to export processors averaged 5c better. Most classes of cows sold to a slightly cheaper market to average 2c to 4c/kg less.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 766c with a large sample averaging 664c/kg. Largest numbers of yearling steers under 330kg returned to the paddock at an average of 619c with sales to 708c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 614c to average 559c/kg. A large selection of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 561c average 492c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock were well supplied and made to 674c to average 591c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 512c to 515c with sales to 570c/kg.
A few pens of bullocks made to 435c/kg. Good heavy cows made to 397c to average383c/kg.Heavy weight bulls made 423c/kg.
