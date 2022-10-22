Dalby yarding country's largest

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 766c with a large sample averaging 664c/kg. Largest numbers of yearling steers under 330kg returned to the paddock at an average of 619c with sales to 708c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 614c to average 559c/kg. A large selection of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 561c average 492c/kg.

