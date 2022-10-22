Queensland Country Life
Doctor shortage continues to plague communities in the Maranoa

By Clare Adcock
October 22 2022 - 5:00am
A large crowd attended the health crisis meeting in Mitchell. Picture: Alayna Fong

A lack of health services is still plaguing south-west Queensland communities, including the towns of Quilpie, Mitchell and Mungindi, who have all been without a doctor for significant periods over the last 12 months.

